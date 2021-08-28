Dawn’s delights are tantalising taste buds

It’s a successful artisan business she plans to develop in both short and long terms.

Dawn is the founder of Italian influenced Dolci Delizie, a specialist in handcrafted and luxury chocolate products. She brings to the small enterprise a successful background and vast experience in home economics, food and management from a lengthy career as a senior lecturer and then as a course director at Belfast Metropolitan College.

“I’ve always loved working with chocolate,” Dawn says. “I handcrafted various chocolates and macarons for family and friends before being encouraged by my husband Andrew, a teacher, and close relatives to ‘take the plunge’ and put my knowledge and experience to good use by setting up a small venture crafting various types of chocolates for wider sale.”

Dawn Kirk of Dolci Delizie gourmet chocolate makers in Ballynahinch handcrafting her unique chocolates

That was about seven years ago. Further encouraging feedback then led Dawn to test market her gourmet chocolates at several local food markets especially the popular farmers’ event at Saintfield in County Down on Saturdays and at Bangor’s busy Market Fresh.

“Artisan food markets are extremely worthwhile for me because they provide opportunities for feedback from shoppers about my handmade chocolates and, of course, sales to support the growth of my enterprise,” continues Dawn.

“They also give me a chance to talk to shoppers about the chocolates, the ingredients and how I make them by hand. It’s also great to see so many amazing artisan producers of food and drink here in what has become a very vibrant and innovative part of what is now our biggest and most important manufacturing industry. And it’s one which seems to be growing all the time. I’ve also drawn great encouragement from the interest and enthusiasm now being displayed by shoppers at the markets I attend.”

A highly skilled and dedicated chocolate maker, Dawn clearly enjoys the craic with shoppers and other traders who love her delicately delicious creations including filled bonbon chocolates in enticing presentation boxes, solid and flavoured bars and lollies for kids. In addition, Dawn produces bespoke chocolates for special occasions such as favours for weddings and dinners. She’s also developed special gift sets.

As well as being part of the growing cadre of artisan craft enterprises now showcasing quality and novel food at a developing network of food and farmers’ markets here, Dawn is among a growing group of chocolate makers across Northern Ireland that includes several winners of UK Great Taste and Blas na hEireann Irish National Food awards and some now selling in Britain, the Republic of Ireland and further afield.

It’s a sector in which companies and individual chocolate makers are happy to exchange experience and knowledge particularly in key areas such as sourcing ingredients, labelling and nutritional information. Another important area is how to sell effectively and profitably over the internet and social media channels.

“Chocolate making has become a very interesting and progressive sector in the local food industry especially over the past decade,” she continues. “There are so many types of quality and outstandingly tasty chocolates now being created here by small enterprises and individual makers.”

Impending retirement from Belfast Met, she continues, will enable her to focus more of her time and other resources on developing the delicate chocolates and, of course, sales throughout Northern Ireland.

“I want to look at more food markets and to develop sales to specialist retailers and the hospitality sector. There’s also more that I can do using social media channels in addition to my existing presence on facebook,” she says.

Dawn crafts her distinctive chocolates meticulously from the finest cocoa powder from a respected international supplier: “My products have always been made from the best of chocolate which I buy in quantity from a trusted supplier. All the ingredients are sourced by me from the best suppliers.”

Why the Italian-style Dolci Delizie corporate identity and branding? “It’s Italian for sweet delights. I chose the name because we love Sicily, the countryside, the people and food especially their sweets. It’s long been a favourite holiday spot for our family over a great many years. We just love everything about Italy,” she explains.

It’s the biggest Mediterranean island which takes the spotlight when it comes to traditional sweets, glorious desserts especially during festival seasons. Italians have been crafting chocolate since the 16th century and have produced some of the best known commercial chocolatiers including Ferrero in Piedmont and Sicily’s own Italian market leader Modica.

“We love sampling the local handmade chocolates wherever we go. And they have influenced by approach to the bonbons and other chocolates I am now producing,” adds Dawn.

