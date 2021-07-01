Deadline for Tourism NI’s Support Scheme for Events

The scheme will help organisers deliver innovative events that captivate audience engagement as well as support the wider economic recovery of the tourism industry in NI, and applications close on Monday, July 5 (10am).

The scheme is open to national tourism events that deliver live, hybrid, digital and virtual events between July 30 2021 and March 31, 2022.

Aine Kearney, Director of Business Support and Events, said; “The National Tourism Events Sponsorship Scheme will help stimulate recovery for the industry and support public confidence in events. The events industry has been particularly affected by the pandemic and will require ongoing support to fully recover and flourish again.

Pictured outside The Belfast Barge) are Siobhan McGuigan, Tourism NI’s Events Development Manager and Aine Kearney, Tourism NI’s Director of Business Support and Events

“With online events becoming the new norm, event providers have been forced to re-invent their business models and undertake a complete digital transformation to adapt to the current changing environment. Through this scheme we want to help restart the tourism events sector as restrictions start to ease and enable events to animate key tourism assets, in particular outdoor spaces, and align with our Embrace a Giant Spirit experience brand.”

Event organisers meeting the following criteria will be eligible to apply for the National Tourism Events Sponsorship Scheme.

Total live visitor numbers greater than 500 or total live online audience for digital events greater than 1,000. Hybrid events must be a combination of both with a combined live and digital audience greater than 1,000.

Events must have a minimum income of £30,000 through ticket sales, private sponsorship, other public sector, merchandise etc. (prior to receiving monies from Tourism NI).

Events must have an overall minimum expenditure of £30,000.

For information visit: Events Industry Support in Northern Ireland (tourismni.com)

