Decision Time lands 275th customer in record year of 24% growth

Decision Time directors Sinead Higgins, Geoff Higgins and David Braziel mark the company’s record year in which turnover has increased 24%

Amtrim softeware firm, Decision Time has landed its 275th customer as it rounds off a record year in which its turnover has increased by over 24%.

The NI provider of governance software products already counts organisations such as KPMG, Royal Mail, and HM Land Registry as customers.

Melin Homes, which owns and manages over 4,000 homes in south east Wales, has now chosen to use the company’s secure, all-in-one platform as well. In addition to being Decision Time’s 275th customer, Melin is the 80th housing association across the UK and Ireland to opt for the company’s solutions.

Julie Thomas, chair of Melin Board, Councillor Jane Mudd, Newport City Council and Paula Kennedy, chief executive Melin Homes at a recent development that Melin Homes has completed in Tredegar Court, Newport

Decision Time’s other housing association customers include Link Group in Scotland, North Wales Housing Association, and Karbon Homes in England.

Decision Time makes it easier for organisations to practice good governance by running effective meetings, managing risk and monitoring strategic performance. It enables CEOs, directors and leaders across any organisation to manage all of these essential requirements in one place.

Such has been the demand for its products and services in 2021 that this has been a record year for the company, with new business rising by 41% since this time last year.

Geoff Higgins, CEO of Decision Time, said: “Melin Homes is one of the premier housing associations in Wales and it has chosen to manage its meetings, risks and strategic objectives through our secure, all-in-one, easy to use platform. Our solution allows Melin Homes to practice good governance and transform strategic objectives into positive action, with no need for separate board portals, risk registers, or objective management software.

“Organisations are increasingly prioritising good corporate governance and risk management and are looking for a solution to help them manage these and their strategic performance all in one place. As a result, Decision Time has experienced unprecedented demand; both those using a solution like ours for the first time, and from those opting for Decision Time as a replacement for global competitor solutions. So this has been a record year for Decision Time, and we are looking confidently to 2022 for further significant revenue growth.”

Melin Homes are a registered social landlord providing affordable homes and services to people living in south east Wales. The organisation owns and manages over 4,000 homes in Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Newport and Powys. It Prides itself on being both a resilient landlord and an excellent employer within their local area.

