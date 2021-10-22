Deli Lites extends its digital reach in new five-year plan for growth

Northern Ireland food-to-go producer, Deli Lites, is investing a new, next-generation digital technology to support its accelerated plans for international growth.

The company, which is based in Warrenpoint, said it was bringing its digital tech assets right up to speed with a transformative deal to keep its staff well-connected with new mobiles, landlines and broadband – all of which will be delivered by leading telecoms and IT provider Radius Connect.

The technology will also allow Deli Lites’ transport team to roll out a new app which will remove paper delivery notes, saving more than 1.5 million sheets of paper per year.

The investment was timed to coincide with the launch of an additional fleet of 17 vehicles which are rolling out to keep up with growing demand for Deli Lites’ expanding range of products.

Earlier this year, Deli Lites, which is run by husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Brian and Jackie Reid, confirmed that Ulster Bank would be supporting its business needs and providing additional funding facilities to accelerate its future growth over the next five years.

Deli Lites’ logistics manager, Niall McKenna, said: “Mobility, speed, security and the ability to scale-up quickly are key components to ensuring we can always meet our customers’ needs in a highly competitive marketplace. It’s why we’re continually and proactively investing in technology that sets us out from the rest and keeps our teams always reliably connected.

“In a challenging business environment, it’s never been so important for our employees to stay connected no matter which jurisdiction they are in, which is why we’re so pleased with the results delivered to date by our preferred digital tech partner Radius Connect. We look forward to advancing our strategic relationship in the months and years ahead.”

With customers across the UK, Ireland and Europe, the company supplies a range of food-to-go products to a host of major retailers including Boots, Sainsbury’s, and Musgrave Group.

The business produces more than 20 million products annually from its extensive range of chef-led gourmet sandwiches, nutritious salad bowls, heat-to-eat sandwiches, award-winning bakery treats and a carbon neutral plant-based range.

Stephen McQuoid, director, Ireland at Radius Connect, continued: “We’re proud to be the preferred communications supplier to Deli Lites, one of Northern Ireland’s most successful and outwardly ambitious companies which has a keen eye for growth and expansion, and we wish Brian, Jackie and all the team continued to success.

“At Radius Connect, our goal is simple. To increase efficiency and improve the profitability of all our customers and to support every business to compete and succeed with the best products that generate the best return.”

Radius Connect, part of Sunday Times Top Track 100 company Radius Payment Solutions, expanded on its operations in Northern Ireland earlier this year with the acquisition of leading IT and telecoms specialist Rainbow Communications.

Radius has operated for the past 25 years across the island, growing its customer base under the DCI brand, which is a provider of fuel card solutions.

As part of this acquisition, DCI customers will be able to make use of a broader variety of products and services from one single provider.

