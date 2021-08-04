Deli Lites ‘wraps’ up an Asda deal for the first time

The new lines include Salt ‘N’ Chilli Wraps, Chicken, Stuffing & Coleslaw Sandwiches, and Free-Range Egg & Sweet Cure Bacon Sandwiches, as well as Salted Caramel Brownies, and Honeycomb Haste Treat Bars.

Established over 25 years ago, independently-owned Deli Lites is an award-winning, food-to-go manufacturer that exports its innovative products globally, and currently employs over 200 people at their Warrenpoint HQ.

Barbara Hawkins, Key Account Manager at Deli Lites, said: “We are delighted to be able to extend the reach of our food to-go-products throughout Northern Ireland as a result of these new listings with Asda. There really is something for everyone across the range, including vegan and non-vegan options. Whilst our company continues to innovate and evolve, one thing we will never do is mediocrity. Not only will Asda shoppers have a variety of new and nostalgic flavours to choose from, but they can rest assured that when they pick one of our premium artisan lunches, they are picking a product that supports other local suppliers created with a social conscience.”

Emma Swan with Barbara Hawkins

Emma Swan, Asda’s Buying Manager for NI Local, added: “We are delighted to offer our customers such a wide range of new food-to-go products from Deli Lites. At Asda we pride ourselves on supporting local and it is brilliant to welcome Deli Lites as a new supplier.

“Deli Lites is committed to reducing the company’s carbon footprint as well as providing tasty treats and lunches, we are sure shoppers will enjoy these sandwiches, wraps, snacks and sweet treats.”

The new products are available across all 16 NI Asda stores now.

