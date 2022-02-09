Deloitte announces intent to acquire Etain, creating NI’s largest AI and data practice

Pictured outside Deloitte’s new offices in Belfast are Martin Goss, director of Etain, Danny McConnell, lead consulting partner for Deloitte in Northern Ireland and Peter Shields, director of Etain

Deloitte has announced an agreement that will, on completion, see one of the UK and Ireland’s leading data and digital transformations specialists, Etain, join Deloitte’s Consulting practice.

This acquisition will double the size of Deloitte’s AI and data solutions practice in Belfast, creating Northern Ireland’s largest AI and data practice.

This will enable the firm to devise, deliver and run ever-more ambitious data and digital transformation programmes across the UK.

Founded in 1999, with offices in Belfast, Etain has around 70 employees, including data engineers, cloud developers and technical solution architects who deliver data and digital applications as well as bespoke software solutions.

The business has completed over 400 digital transformation projects for a wide range of organisations across both the private and public sector.

Jackie Henry, Deloitte Northern Ireland office senior partner, said: “From advancing healthcare discoveries to transforming well-worn legal processes, AI and data solutions are allowing businesses to break incredible boundaries. Doubling the size of Deloitte’s AI and data solutions practice in Belfast by adding Etain’s deep technical expertise will allow us to grow the scale and sophistication of the projects that we deliver. Ultimately, this will equip UK organisations with unrivalled expertise in AI and data, sparking new innovation and bolstering business resilience within fiercely competitive global market conditions.”

Peter Shields, director of Etain, continued: “Since launching Etain more than two decades ago, the number of organisations turning to us to create bespoke solutions to solve their most pressing challenges has continued to grow. Working as part of Deloitte will allow us to grow the scale of the projects that we undertake, bolstering our team’s skills in building intricate software solutions with rich data expertise and an extensive global network.”

The announcement underlines Deloitte’s commitment to invest in the growth of technology-focused hubs across the UK. In addition to Belfast, the firm has opened hubs in Bristol, Edinburgh and Reading over the past seven years to meet the growing demand for digital support.

Deloitte’s regional technology hubs act as beacons for data and digital innovation across the UK, with its Belfast Technology Studio playing a leading role in the development of AI, data solutions and analytics.

Danny McConnell, lead consulting partner for Deloitte in Northern Ireland, added: “Belfast has established itself as a dynamic hub for innovation, with a strong reputation for business, technology and new software development, in particular. We’re continuing to invest in the rejuvenation of the city, which is among the fastest growing technology capitals in Europe. Growing our Belfast Technology Studio with the acquisition of Etain, at completion, will enhance the culture, capability and creativity of this team and ensure that we are working with the very best talent within the city’s burgeoning technology community.”

Deloitte’s Belfast practice employs more than 1,000 people. While currently based across two offices in Belfast’s city centre, including the Technology Studio, Deloitte will open a new office in the linen quarter in the Spring of 2023. Across the island of Ireland, Deloitte employs approximately 3,000 people.

