Deloitte appoints two new partners in Belfast

Marie Doyle and Kerrie Irvine from Deloitte

Marie becomes a partner in Deloitte’s Northern Ireland public sector practice, while Kerrie has been made a partner in the firm’s human capital consulting business in Belfast.

Across the UK, Deloitte has promoted 124 people to partner – a 57% increase on last year. Of the new promotions, 44 (35%) are women, increasing the total number of Deloitte’s women partners to 323 (26%). 22 new partners are from ethnic minority backgrounds, equating to 18% of the promotions.

Jackie Henry, office senior partner in Belfast, said: “I have worked closely with Marie and Kerrie throughout their careers and their promotions are fully deserved. Both are leaders in their field and bring extensive experience and expertise that will be invaluable as we continue to grow Deloitte’s presence in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am pleased to see progress in the representation of women and people from ethnic minority backgrounds at partner level. We are continuing to prioritise creating an inclusive and diverse workplace where there is equity of opportunity for everyone.”

Kerrie joined Deloitte’s consulting team as a graduate in 2005 and has worked with clients in a range of sectors to deliver complex transformation programmes. In 2015 she began to build the firm’s Human Capital team in Belfast, which supports clients in the UK, Europe and globally, growing the team to more than 200 people.

Kerrie also leads Deloitte’s inclusion and wellbeing programme in Belfast, which ensures team members can be themselves at work and helps them thrive.

Kerrie explained: “Our human capital team has become well known across the Deloitte network for providing high quality consulting services to our clients. Having joined as a graduate myself, I am proud to have been able to create professional career opportunities for people, including graduates and school leavers, here in Northern Ireland.

“I am committed to further scaling the team in Northern Ireland, working with our clients to help them deliver complex change ambitions and supporting our people to grow and develop their own careers.”

Marie joined Deloitte in 2004 and has worked with a wide variety of public and private sector clients. An economist by background, Marie specialises in large scale technology enabled public sector transformation.

Marie has led the development and implementation of transformed operating models for public sector organisations in policing, health, education and social security. She is a member of the CBI Northern Ireland Regional Council and is also on the Board of Directors of the British Irish Chamber of Commerce.

Marie added: “I am looking forward to continuing to grow the breadth of client work we do in the Belfast consulting practice and bringing the wider capabilities we have in Deloitte – such as robotics, cyber security, finance transformation and large-scale programme management and delivery – to clients in the Northern Ireland market.