Deloitte creates Northern Ireland’s largest AI and data practice with Etain

Northern Ireland’s Deloitte has acquired Etain, one of the UK and Ireland’s leading data and digital transformation specialists.

This means 70 employees from Etain will join Deloitte’s Belfast Technology Studio, based in The Gasworks, bringing a wide range of expertise including in data engineering, cloud development and technical solution architecture.

The acquisition creates Northern Ireland’s largest AI and data practice and doubles the headcount of Deloitte’s AI and data solutions practice in Belfast.

Martin Goss, co-founder of Etain, Danny McConnell from Deloitte and Peter Shields, co-founder of Etain at Deloitte’s new Belfast office

Anne-Marie Malley, managing partner for Consulting at Deloitte, said: “Organisations across the UK rely on technology to build resilience, improve productivity and engage clients and colleagues in new, transformative ways. In many cases, bespoke software solutions are key to achieving these objectives. Welcoming Etain’s people into our team will ensure that the expertise that we offer to our clients in this area is market-leading and that the technology strategies that we deliver continue to push the boundaries of innovation.”

Martin Goss, director in Deloitte’s Consulting practice, added: “Since first launching Etain in 1999, we’ve watched Belfast’s reputation for creating world-class business software soar and have benefitted considerably by growing our team with the incredible technology talent drawn to the city. Joining Deloitte and working alongside some of the country’s leading technology experts will ensure that our footprint in the UK’s digital sector continues to grow and that the solutions we are creating continue to set the gold-standard for software innovation.”

The acquisition of Etain grows Deloitte’s Consulting practice to a team of more than 800 people in Belfast. Overall, Deloitte’s Belfast practice employs more than 1,000 people and approximately 3,000 people across the island of Ireland.

In the UK, Deloitte’s Consulting practice is made up of more than 6,500 people. Around 3,000 of these people focus on digital transformation projects.

Danny McConnell, lead Consulting partner for Deloitte in Northern Ireland, concluded: “Welcoming Etain, one of the UK and Ireland’s leading data and digital transformation specialists, through the doors of our Belfast office is an amazing day for our Northern Ireland practice. The technology industry has rejuvenated the city, with organisations around the world now turning to Belfast and Deloitte for world-class digital expertise.”

