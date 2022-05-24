Deloitte named a Top 50 Employer for Women

Jackie Henry, lead partner in Northern Ireland

The list, which is published in partnership with Business in the Community (BITC), recognises Deloitte as one of the top 50 organisations that continues to keep gender equality a priority.

Deloitte, which has two offices in Belfast and currently employs over 1,000 staff in Northern Ireland, has launched new policies within the last year to support inclusion across the firm. This includes giving its people the choice of when and where they work and introducing new policies such as the ‘Allyship Toolkit’ and the ‘Better Balance Framework’ to promote gender allyship. In addition, Deloitte has launched its ‘Future Leaders Programme’ this year. This programme aims to improve representation of women and underrepresented ethnic groups in leadership roles.

Jackie Henry, managing partner people and purpose at Deloitte and lead partner in Northern Ireland, said: “Our place in The Times Top 50 Employers for Women list reaffirms our focus on creating an inclusive workplace, one that empowers women to succeed and thrive at work.

“I recognise the wider societal challenges that women face in the workplace and in their careers. Recent Deloitte Global research found that women in the UK reported widespread burnout and the lack of flexible working opportunities continues to hinder working women’s career progress. Tackling these challenges is not only an issue for women, but one that business leaders should embrace to support their workforce.

“We are developing and advancing our gender balance action plan as we continue to prioritise the recruitment, development and retention of women at all levels of our organisation. I am personally committed to creating an inclusive and diverse workplace where there is opportunity for all genders to thrive at work.”

Miriam Earley, director for inclusion and wellbeing at Deloitte UK, explained: “We continue to put in place various interventions and policies to support gender balance. Our shift to hybrid working has had a positive impact on our people, with 96% saying they want to have the freedom to choose how flexibly they work. Our policies are supporting working parents and those with caring responsibilities.

“As part of our growing range of actions, our Future Leaders Programme is providing tailored development along with senior sponsorship for 500 female and ethnic minority colleagues.”

Katy Neep, gender equality director at Business in the Community, added: “The cost of living crisis following hot on the heels of the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 faced by women has further shone a light on how far we have to go on gender equality. Without action from all employers, we will end up chasing our tails while trying to eradicate the inequalities gap and create truly inclusive workplaces for all women. The Times Top 50 gives us hope that we are making strong progress in our goal towards gender equality and in our 40th year we call on all employers to be bolder, braver and faster in achieving that goal.