Deloitte’s technology Fast 50 competition is now open for local applications

Launching the 2022 Fast 50 call for entries at Deloitte’s new offices in Bedford Square are Laura Haldane from SciLeads, Aisléan Nicholson, Fast 50 partner at Deloitte in Belfast and Stuart Harvey from Datactics. Both companies made it on to the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list

Celebrating the innovation and entrepreneurship of local firms, this year’s awards was launched in Deloitte’s Belfast office.

Last year, eight companies from Northern Ireland made the prestigious list, which was topped by Dublin health tech company LetsGetChecked.

Belfast-based lead generation and marketing intelligence software company SciLeads and Ballymena-based cemetery software business PlotBox both made their first ever appearance in the ranking, alongside companies such as Datactics and AquaQ Analytics which had also made the Fast 50 in previous years.

Cumulatively, the 2021 Fast 50 winners across the island of Ireland generated approximately €1 billion in total annual revenues and employed over 16,000 people.

Fast 50 lead partner in Deloitte’s Belfast office Aisléan Nicholson, said: “The technology sector is continuing to boom in Northern Ireland and that is a testament to the ingenuity, talent and resilience of local companies, who have found ways to thrive despite the economic and social challenges of the past few years.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth across a broad range of sectors as a result in evolving consumer and businesses demands, for example greentech and sustainability, cybersecurity, and med tech, to name a few. Deloitte’s Fast 50 recognises and celebrates the success but also the future ambitions of the companies in these fields, putting the spotlight on the potential they have for new opportunities and further growth.”

The ranking features both private and public listed technology companies that have demonstrated innovative strategies, sound management practices and marketplace vision, driving them to achieve the status of high-growth leaders.

This year’s awards programme will also include several award categories in addition to the overall ranking:

Innovative New Technology Award in association with Google - this award recognises a company that has created or introduced a new or innovative product or service to international markets, which helped grow their business.

Impact Award in association with Meta - this award recognises a company that has made a significant impact within the current year.

Women in Technology Advocate Award in association with Indeed - this award will be presented to someone who has demonstrated through their actions that they are an advocate for increasing participation by, and promotion of, women in the technology sector.

Scale Up Award in association with Scale Ireland - this award recognises a company that has demonstrated an ability to scale up/expand overseas over the last four years.

Alumni Award - Deloitte will also be acknowledging its long list of Fast 50 Alumni in this category.