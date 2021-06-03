Derry and Strabane firms offered free workshop in perfecting their own pitch

Business Development Manager at Council, Louise Breslin

Selling skills workshop ‘Perfecting Your Pitch’ will be held virtually on Thursday, June 17 from 10am – 12.30pm. The workshop forms part of the DCSDC Business Innovation and Growth Programme which is part-funded by Invest NI and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Northern Ireland [2014 – 2020] Programme.

Business Development Manager at Council, Louise Breslin, highlighted the value of the course for local businesses.

“Effectively pitching your product, service or idea is a key element in the performance of any business” she said. “This workshop will equip you with the knowledge and skills you need to ensure that you are making the most out of every opportunity. By the end of the session, participants will have learned about having the right mind set, influencing and persuading fundamentals, key stages in pitching and sources of information on the topic.”

Due to the restrictions to reduce the spread of Covid 19, the workshop will be held via zoom. Assistance in downloading and using the software is available from [email protected] The workshop is free of charge and the number of attendees to facilitate the discussion and debate is restricted so early registration is recommended at www.dcsdcbig.eventbrite.com.