Derry and Strabane firms offered free workshop in perfecting their own pitch
Businesses in the Derry and Strabane Council area are being offered the opportunity to learn more about presenting their business proposition to potential investors in a free online workshop.
Selling skills workshop ‘Perfecting Your Pitch’ will be held virtually on Thursday, June 17 from 10am – 12.30pm. The workshop forms part of the DCSDC Business Innovation and Growth Programme which is part-funded by Invest NI and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Northern Ireland [2014 – 2020] Programme.
Business Development Manager at Council, Louise Breslin, highlighted the value of the course for local businesses.
“Effectively pitching your product, service or idea is a key element in the performance of any business” she said. “This workshop will equip you with the knowledge and skills you need to ensure that you are making the most out of every opportunity. By the end of the session, participants will have learned about having the right mind set, influencing and persuading fundamentals, key stages in pitching and sources of information on the topic.”
Due to the restrictions to reduce the spread of Covid 19, the workshop will be held via zoom. Assistance in downloading and using the software is available from [email protected] The workshop is free of charge and the number of attendees to facilitate the discussion and debate is restricted so early registration is recommended at www.dcsdcbig.eventbrite.com.
The workshop series will continue in July with Self Management Workshop ‘Efficient or Effective’ which will explore all aspects of what it means to be personally effective. Many small business owner-managers have really struggled to, for example, prioritise and to maintain a work-life balance, especially when working at home as a result of Covid 19 restrictions. Now that many businesses are reopening, the same owner-managers are struggling to switch back to the world that they previously inhabited. The aim of this workshop is to help owner-managers to look afresh at what they are doing and how they are doing it - for the good of the business and for their own psychological health. The session aims to fully explain the difference between efficiency and effectiveness, appreciate the changing workplace and improve communication skills to connect with people at an advanced level.