Derry Bros gets All-Ireland business Allstar Accreditation

Brigid Derry, Managing Director at Derry Bros

Brigid Derry, Managing Director at Derry Bros, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to receive this Business All-Star Accreditation. Our team have been really busy over the last eight weeks working alongside the All-Ireland Business Foundation to achieve this status. This accreditation is an outstanding achievement and recognises the hard work and dedication of our team in providing a best-in-class service to all our customers.”

Business All-Star accredited companies are defined as progressive, indigenous Irish businesses which meet the highest standards of verified performance, trust and customer centricity. In achieving this accreditation Derry Bros joins a unique group of businesses.

Brigid added: “I believe this continues to demonstrate our commitment to improving our service to our customers and suppliers. And is a further endorsement of all the hard work and effort the team put in day and night. I’m really proud my team are getting the recognition they deserve.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three pillars of All-Ireland Business All-Star accreditation are Performance, Trust and Customer Centricity. In a globalized world, where customers have a choice, they tend to opt for the highest quality, efficiency and convenience - wherever it can be found.

The Foundation is responsible for identifying and accrediting best-in-class Irish businesses, overseeing the All-Ireland Business Accreditations. It also offers accredited businesses with opportunities to engage in peer-dialogue, collaboration and support to each other. It also allows them to attain and, most importantly, maintain the highest verified standards for the benefit of both businesses and consumers.

It is led by an advisory board made up of a panel of volunteer judges, mentors and business experts. The independent adjudication panel is chaired by Dr. Briga Hynes, head of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.