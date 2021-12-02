Derrylin manufacturing firm Encirc wins at NI Chamber awards

Paul Murnaghan, President of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Fiacre O’Donnell, director of Sustainability, Encirc

The Derrylin manufacturing firm won The Planet Saver category, which recognises businesses sustainable best practice. Fiacre O’Donnell was presented with the award by NI Chamber’s President Paul Murnaghan at the 2021 President’s Banquet. Magherafelt construction firm, Henry Brothers, was highly commended in the same category.

Along with other winners, Encirc will now go forward to represent Northern Ireland at the British Chambers of Commerce national awards ceremony on Thursday, December 9.

The Chamber Business Awards highlight the role of business in delivering growth and prosperity for the UK and local communities. With five categories, the awards recognise and reward Northern Ireland’s leading exporters, green business initiatives, entrepreneurs and companies which prioritise diversity and inclusion.

Regional winners of other categories include FinTrU (The Global Player); Re-Gen Robotics (The Problem Solver); Lumenstream (The Game Changer); and Cundall (The Equality Trailblazer).

Highly Commended awards were also claimed by Denroy Group (The Problem Solver); InspecVision (The Global Player); Connex Offsite (The Game Changer); and Allstate NI (The Equality Trailblazer).

Paul Murnaghan, President of NI Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “Each year our judges are impressed by the calibre of entries, and this year was no different. I would like to wish all of our winning member businesses my sincere congratulations.

“Our business communities continue to generate prosperity and opportunity so it’s only right that we support and shout about the fantastic things they are doing. Encirc deserves to be celebrated for its ongoing commitment to sustainability and I wish them good luck for the national awards ceremony in December”.

