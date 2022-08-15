Design Stics celebrates 300% growth and investment in new Banbridge premises

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Design Stics, Banbridge team, Oran Byrne, Shaun Byrne and Ryan Markey

This announcement follows 1400% growth for Design Stics in 2020/2021, during a bumper Covid year, which saw an influx of new clients and all existing required an immediate strengthening of their online presence.

Banbridge-based, but with international reach, the eight-year-old agency, has now moved to 69 Bridge Street, and specialises in website design, social media advertising and management, search engine optimisation (SEO), animation and video creation including Drone Footage.

Headed up by local businessman, Shaun Byrne, who was just 23 years old when he launched the firm, Design Stics is attracting between 15 and 20 new clients each and every month. The agency works with a broad range of SMEs to large-scale PLCS offering everything from E-commerce web development to social media support, with specialisms in growing customer audiences and sales using conversion API and Google, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok adverts.

The fast-growth business has won clients on a global scale across diverse sectors, including travel, leisure and hospitality, retail, building and engineering, professional services, health and beauty, charity and competition-based websites.

Shaun said; He has been dreaming the day would come he would have premises and amazing staff to help take Design Stics onto the national and global stage. And works daily on his and the team’s mindset to know that anything is possible. I am totally delighted to be making this move to our fantastic new premises in Banbridge which will help us support our wide and varied customer base more effectively. Our growth and support from both local companies and that on a global scale has been fantastic and to be offering two new full-time jobs is just brilliant.