Design Stics shares success with £10K

The digital agency, founded by Portadown businessman Shaun Byrne, when he was just 23-years-old, has seen website sales skyrocket to over 160 new sites in the past year, and is seeking to celebrate the growth by giving back to businesses on the start of their journey.

Shaun said: “I am absolutely delighted and hugely grateful to be celebrating seven successful years in business alongside a hugely successful past 12 months in terms of new business and growth. However, I recognise that it has been an extremely stressful time for many businesses, and as such, I now want to share some of our success by giving back in the form of a free website to five start-up companies.”

Armagh-based, but with a global client-base, Shaun and his expert team, specialise in website design and management, graphic design, social media management and advertising, as well as video production including drone footage and animation - which has experienced a growth of 400% alone – this is due to many companies needing a service to demonstrate their products or services due to Covid-19 restrictions in an easy-to-understand format. The agency reports that the Republic of Ireland and Australia are a huge growth area.

Shaun Byrne, owner of Design Stics alongside Oran Byrne, Junior Graphics and Web Support

Shaun continued: “Businesses are now beginning to understand that in order to lead and beat the competition they have to excel in their online presence in terms of both their website and their digital platforms.”

Design Stics has a diverse range of clients across all sectors, including health and wellbeing, retail, hospitality, cosmetics, food production, competitions, construction and professional services, to name but a few.

Shaun added: “The pandemic has been tough for many industries, but it has also presented them, like us, with amazing opportunities for exceptional growth. I now want to help foster that growth for new businesses to help them to awaken to the huge potential that having a first-class website offers them. The competition is open to businesses who have launched in the past six months and are based in the UK and Ireland.

“We are in the privileged position to be able to help businesses to showcase their products well beyond Northern Ireland The world is now their target market, and with exceptional results. I look forward to welcoming entrants who are interested in this opportunity to help put their business on a global, digital stage.”

