Digital 24 doubles its workforce and increases turnover by 140%

This follows two years of record growth for the Belfast company which has doubled in size and experienced a 140% increase in turnover.

Since lockdown, the multi-award winning agency has mentored over 2,000 businesses and trained over 20,000 individuals.

As well as working with businesses and organisations in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain, over the last two years the agency has secured clients across America, Australia and Europe.

Managing director of Digital 24, Niamh Taylor is joined by team members Megan Coyle, Cara Jackson, Darragh Bennett, Donna Barton, Laura McCourt and Meghan Semple as the multi-award winning digital marketing agency unveils a new visual identity to celebrate seven years in business

Advertisement Hide Ad

Digital 24’s extensive client list includes local companies Dale Farm, Dromona, Babocush, Ulster Weavers, Action Cancer and Property News as well as a host of Ecommerce start-up businesses that have secured investment through Dragons’ Den UK including Peachy Lean, The Positive Birth Company, Shnuggle and Pottiagogo.

Niamh Taylor, managing director of Digital 24, founded the company in 2015 and in this time it has grown to a team of nine: “We are delighted to launch our new visual identity and celebrate record growth over the last two years. I set up Digital 24 because I didn’t want to look back and regret not trying and now I have a multi-award winning agency and the most dedicated employees.

“Like many business owners at the beginning of lockdown, I was concerned that we would not survive, however we didn’t just do that, we absolutely thrived. Over the last two years we have gone from a team of four to nine and more than doubled our revenue growth year on year. We have run huge multi-platform campaigns for global clients in the USA, Australia and Europe and have trained some of the biggest organisations in Northern Ireland including the Department for the Economy, Police Service of Northern Ireland, Education Authority, the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations & Assessment and Queen’s University Belfast.

“A big reason for our continued growth has been thanks to each individual team member working for Digital 24. As an employer, what I look for in an employee has massively changed over the last seven years. I now look for a strong work ethic, the right mindset and a can-do attitude because I’ve learned that in this industry, digital marketing can be taught and in fact a mixed skillset enables us to stay ahead of the rapidly evolving digital marketing trends. This can be seen with the recent recruitment of a data scientist in our Performance Marketing team.

Advertisement Hide Ad