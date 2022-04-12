Digital construction industry conference to focus on recovery

Organisers say the mood of optimism and confidence in the sector will be further celebrated that evening with the inaugural Digital Construction Awards for which there are 18 categories.

The free to attend daytime event is expected to draw more than 600 visitors and delegates. The conference will be hosted by Sarah Travers. The Digital Construction Awards will be hosted by broadcaster Pamela Ballantine.

Co-organiser of the event Melanie Dawson, director of award-winning digital construction firm Origin7, says the conference and exhibition are a rallying call for the industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant Robinson, Pamela Ballentine, Melanie Dawson, Sarah Travers

“Construction is one of the most successful sectors in the Northern Ireland economy with, according to the Construction Employers’ Federation, about 1,000 businesses employing up to 85,000 people throughout the supply chain,” explained Ms Dawson.

“Bringing the latest news and developments impacting our industry, the Digital Construction Live Conference and Exhibition provides an opportunity to shine a light on our successes and to celebrate the people who have skilfully navigated the turbulence and volatility of the last two years.

“We are all too aware of the emerging challenges including the slow down and late release of public sector contracts, volatile supplies and materials prices and the attraction for local firms of working further afield, but we must take the time too to remind ourselves of our resilience and to mark our collective ability to successfully compete in a fast-changing world populated by much bigger players than us.”

Melanie Dawson leads the Technology Working Group of the UK-wide Get it Right Initiative which represents construction industry experts, organisations and businesses working to improve productivity, quality, sustainability and safety in the construction sector.

“The impact of Covid on working practices has fast-tracked technology adoption and digital working within construction and this has helped grow better understanding of return on investment and how the technology helps achieve better outcomes,” she continued.

“At the Digital Construction Live event, built environment experts will share knowledge regarding the continuing rapid evolution of systems and how they can best be used by those who procure, design, build or maintain assets.

“We will explore how the technologies can help companies become more efficient, and how these can enhance employee relations. Staff feel valued and become more engaged when they see their employers investing in solutions to make their jobs easier.

The event is supported by partners Zutec, bsi., Translink, Leica Geosystems – Part of Hexagon and AbbeyAutoline.