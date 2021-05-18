Dobbies announces second NI store as part of £10m investment in The Junction Retail and Leisure Park

Dobbies Store at The Junction

This is part of a £10m investment in the shopping destination.

At 110,000 sq ft, it will be one of the biggest stores in the Dobbies’ estate and will create in the region of 150 new full and part-time roles, making it one of the biggest employers at The Junction.

Existing retail space will be redeveloped to incorporate a ‘not your average’ garden centre experience for customers, with plants and gardening products; pet department; home and cookshop; books, toys and gifts; as well as seasonal items. There will also be a foodhall and restaurant.

Alastair Coulson, Managing Director at Lotus Property

Welcoming the news, Lotus Property Managing Director, Alastair Coulson, said: “We are thrilled to be able to reveal Dobbies as our latest addition at The Junction. This is a real boost not just for The Junction, but for Antrim and Northern Ireland as well, bringing significant investment and jobs to the area.

“The last year has proven to be a very difficult trading environment for many retailers but this decision by a growing company likes Dobbies is a massive vote of confidence in The Junction as a retail destination.

“Dobbies proposal to open one of their largest stores anywhere in the UK complements brilliantly our existing portfolio at the retail park and our long-term vision to transform The Junction into one of the largest retail and leisure destinations in Northern Ireland. We look forward to working with the company in the coming months to deliver this exciting project.”

Graeme Jenkins, CEO at Dobbies, added: “Our Lisburn store is one of our most popular and we want to build on this success with a complementary store in Antrim. The Junction Retail and Leisure Park is a fantastic location and this development reinforces our ongoing ambition for growth.

“The Junction has a strong retail offer and we are very much looking forward to working with them, contributing to a must-visit leisure and shopping destination.”

A public consultation on the plans will commence in the coming weeks.

