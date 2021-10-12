Dobbies is on the hunt for Santa to work in the Lisburn store this festive season

Dobbies is on hunt is on for Santa to work in the Lisburn store this festive season.

The UK’s leading garden centre retailer has a host of magical in-store events and experiences on the 2021 Christmas calendar and a suitable candidate is being called on to fill the boots of Santa.

Dobbies is looking for someone who loves the spirit of Christmas to take on the role, bringing the magic of Christmas to life for customers of all ages. As well as working in the Grotto, and at Santa Paws, Santa will also meet with family groups at Dobbies’ festive breakfast events.

New for 2021, at 50 stores across the UK, will be Quiet Grottos. Working in partnership with Autism Together, there will be Santa visits which are supportive of children with additional needs, considering sound and visual elements, and helping to minimise anxiety.

Sarah Murray, partnership and events manager, said: “At Dobbies, we are committed to delivering memorable Christmas experiences and the role of Santa is vital to this. It’s a perfect role for an enthusiastic individual who loves the spirit of Christmas and wants to ensure family visits to our Lisburn store are perfect.”

Applicants are invited for the role of Santa, with a full training programme provided for the appointed candidate. This year, Santa School has gone digital and the successful applicant will have the opportunity to fully immerse themself in all things Christmas with Dobbies’ newly launched online learning platform.

Following the online course, the new team member will come into the store for the store-specific side of the training, including walk-rounds, Grotto familiarisation and store procedures.

Charity Autism Together will support on all skills required for the autism-friendly sessions.

To apply visit: https://careers.dobbies.com/

