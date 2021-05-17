Dodds praises innovation, creativity and resilience of Spirit AeroSystems

Economy Minister Diane Dodds with Spirit AeroSystems vice president and general manager Michael Ryan on the factory floor during a tour of the wing factory

Meeting with Michael Ryan, vice president and general manager of Spirit AeroSystems, the Minister learned about the award-winning composite technology developed by the company for the A220 wing.

They discussed the ongoing challenges for aerospace, but also how the company was looking forward to being a force in developing the next generation of sustainable aerospace technologies through increased innovation and productivity, as the aerospace industry begins to recover.

The Minister, said: “The aerospace industry has long been one of Northern Ireland’s key economic drivers and has a vital role to play as we seek to recover, rebuild and rebound back stronger than ever.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Economy Minister Diane Dodds with Spirit AeroSystems vice president and general manager Michael Ryan pictured with the new Spirit AeroSystems branding outside the wing factory following a meeting and tour of the plant

“Spirit AeroSystems is renowned for its innovation and I am confident that the company will play an important part in helping to drive forward the principles highlighted within ‘10X Economy’, my Department’s economic vision, which seeks to embrace innovation to deliver a stronger economy with benefits for all our people.

“By focussing on innovation in areas where we have real strengths, such as the aerospace sector, and making sure these gains mean something to all businesses, people and places in Northern Ireland we will realise this ambition.”

Spirit AeroSystems’ vice president and general manager Michael Ryan, commented: “As a leading aerospace manufacturer, we have a long legacy of innovation here in Northern Ireland, and we strive to continue developing leading edge technologies here long into the future. In order to achieve that, we welcome this ambitious vision for Northern Ireland that focuses on our core technologies and skills to ensure a prosperous future for our aerospace sector.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.