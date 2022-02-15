Dollingstown’s Vamos Admin gets a Twitter boost from Theo Paphitis

Amy Stevenson, owner of Vamos Admin

Amy Stevenson, owner of Vamos Admin, tweeted Theo about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet to his near half a million Twitter followers. She is also profiled on the #SBS website that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Amy said: “It’s amazing to receive recognition when you’re a very small fish in a very big pond! Virtual Assistance isn’t as well known here in NI as it is in the States or even mainland UK, so it’s great to be able to raise the profile for local VA’s like me who are in the background of many successful local businesses.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Theo posted: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Vamos Admin every success.”

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet him about their business on Sunday between 5pmand 7.30pm and include the hashtag #SBS. Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8pm and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.

Amy is also a current finalist in the ‘UK VA Awards’ for VA of the Year Northern Ireland, having previously been a finalist in the ‘Digital Women’ VA of the Year 2021 and runner up newcomer VA of the Year in the ‘UK VA Awards’ 2020.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.