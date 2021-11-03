Donaghadee cafe Bow Bells announces expansion and new venue creating 10 jobs

The diner reopened in Donaghadee in September last year after being acquired by local businessman Lewis Waterworth in a £100,000 investment.

The iconic venue was transformed to a local produce hub, supporting artisanal producers both through its ingredients and direct sales to the public.

Bow Bells’ commitment to serving customers the best in local produce was recently recognized at the Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards, where the venue took home a gold award for its pork sausage rolls and a bronze for its homemade tropical granola.

The second Bow Bells opened mid-October in Conlig

The Bow Bells steak sausage rolls and maple and pecan granola were also included as finalists in fiercely contested categories that included retailers such as Avoca.

The successes came during a challenging year for the hospitality industry, in which the Bow Bells doors were forced to shut only two weeks after the its re-opening due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, the team adapted to provide take-away options and the popularity of Bow Bells was such that a second location was secured on the Green Road, Conlig.

Bow Bells Conlig is added to an existing portfolio that includes Pier 36 and Harbour and Company, both in Donaghadee.

Ten jobs have been created at the new site, with 90 in total across all four venues.

The group is a large employer for the local area of Donaghadee and surrounding.

Praising the staff and local community, owner Lewis Waterworth said: “It has been an honour to restore Bow Bells and the people of Donaghadee have been so supportive during the last year since the launch.

“In Donaghadee, Bow Bells is a source of nostalgia for anyone who grew up near the town and a real hub of the community.

“We took great pride in ensuring only the best was crossing our counter and it was a real win for small, local and independent Northern Ireland business to have our products recognized at the Irish Food Awards recently. We are excited to be expanding the Bow Bells brand and bringing it to Conlig, where we will be offering the same high-standard of service, traditional well-loved dishes and excellent coffee that are a recognizable mark of our Donaghadee venue.”

