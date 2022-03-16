Donaghadee’s Copeland Distillery in distribution deal with Classic Drinks

The Copeland spirits range

The deal with Classic Drinks will see Copeland’s full spirit range of gin, rum and whiskey available to more than 3000 bars, restaurants and hotels across Ireland.

With the distillery reaching sales of 12,500 cases last year, this new partnership will support the business deliver its ambition to grow sales to over 25,000 cases across the UK and Ireland this year.

Mark Prentice, commercial director at Copeland Spirits said: “Our partnership with Classic Drinks is an important milestone for the Distillery as we continue to establish our brand in Ireland.

“Classic Drinks’ customer base of over 3000 bars, hotels and restaurants will allow us to showcase the breadth of our entire spirits range, from our award-winning gins and casked rums, to our Merchants’ Quay blended Irish whiskey.

“2022 is a major year for us. We have developed a varied portfolio of world-class, great-tasting spirits that represent NI’s craftsmanship and history. Celebrating the Copeland Islands, Donaghadee’s historic harbour and the local community is really important to us and we look forward to working with Classic Drinks to introduce our spirits to more consumers across the island of Ireland.”

Producing a range of Irish gins, rums and whiskey, the Distillery’s spirits all reflect the rich maritime history of the local area.

Brian O’Riordan, Buyer at Classic Drinks said: “The Copeland Distillery has been on our radar for some time, so it is exciting to have added its full range to our portfolio for 2022.

“Our customers want great quality spirits that tell a great story, and the Copeland range ticks those boxes for us. It is a varied range which is important too, and be it the award-winning Navy Strength gin, the innovative cask-aged rums or the expertly blended Irish whiskey, all products are consistent in both quality and their genuine connection to Donaghadee.

“All of us at Classic Drinks are impressed by each product’s taste and how each bottle looks on-shelf so we’re confident that our customers will share our excitement as we start to introduce the range over the coming weeks.”

