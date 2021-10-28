Donaghy Bros invest £2m in refurbished store in Limavady

Electrical retailer Donaghy Bros is about to embark upon a major redevelopment of its Limavady store, with a new building project representing a £2 million investment by owners, James and Dermot Donaghy.

Donaghy Bros which also operates from a 14,000sq ft flagship store in Kilrea and has a successful ecommerce presence, currently employs 53 full time members of staff.

The expansion of the on Main Street, Limavady store is expected to create additional jobs for the busy market town and the investment marks an important milestone for the local retail sectoras it adapts and evolves post pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Francis Boyle, forman with P Diamond Contracts, Dermot Donaghy, director of Donaghy Bros, James Donaghy director of Donaghy Bros and Philip Diamond, proprietor of P Diamond Contracts

Director of the company, Dermot Donaghy, explained: “Donaghy Bros is a family business that has enjoyed sustained growth and success over the years. However, that hasn’t stopped our ethos of continued expansion and we’re excited to embark upon our growth plans for the business with the redevelopment of the Limavady store which originally opened in 1978 under the stewardship of our uncle, Gerard Donaghy.”

James Donaghy, MD of Donaghy Bros explained: “We are really excited about the rebuild and relaunch of the Limavady store. Limavady is a vibrant shopping town with lots of quality independent businesses. We strongly believe in being able to offer an outstanding in-store shopping experience for our customers, which complements our online presence. Our plans for a brand new store in Limavady will give customers the opportunity to view a much wider range of electrical appliances, all at great prices and will provide state-of-the-art office space for our staff.”

Bellaghy based company P.Diamond Contracts are extremely proud to have been awarded the contract for the building work with its owner Phillip Diamond praising Donaghy Bros on its exciting development plans for the Limavady Store: “The demolition and rebuild of the Limavady shop will create a new landmark building in the town. With over 30 years experience in the building industry and having worked with Donaghy Bros on their Kilrea refurbishment we are confident we can deliver their vision for the new destination retail space.

He added: “The 15,000 sq ft expansion will be across two floors with a new addition of a customer car park at the rear of the building which will be a big draw for customers.”