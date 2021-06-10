Donaghy Bros reveals new look six figure website

The business, which was founded in 1964, has witnessed enormous growth over the years and operates out of newly built 14,000 square foot premises in Kilrea and a showroom in Limavady - which is set to undergo an expansion of a similar scale later this year.

The launch of the new website, in partnership with award winning Software firm, Pinpoint Designs, is complimentary to their high street presence and allows customers to explore the extensive range of Electrical Appliances, TV’s, Prams and Homeware products.

The new website provides an enhanced shopping experience with a more mobile friendly interface, faster search capabilities, popular product suggestions, a shop by brand option with dedicated landing pages for top manufacturers, an easier checkout experience with the Klarna finance option and even has out of stock alerts so that customers can receive an email when an item is back in stock. And this is just a handful of the features within the phase one launch – many more features are to be added in phase two!

James Donaghy, Owner of Donaghy Bro, said: “We have always recognised the importance of our Ecommerce site and want to give customers an online experience that, matches the instore one. We began investing substantially in our online business in 2014 in order to compete with the multi nationals and expand our customer base beyond Northern Ireland And with the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the footfall within the local high streets it cemented our view to further invest in this area of our business.”

Co-Owner of the business Dermot Donaghy added that the website launch forms part of a wider growth strategy to increase turnover for the business. He explained: We now serve customers throughout Ireland and the UK and aim to further grow our presence in these areas via the ecommerce site and perhaps even grow internationally”.

The new website launch follows several recent growth announcements from the business which continues to expand. The Donaghy Brothers have recently acquired the Danske Bank building in Kilrea, a landmark building in the village. The acquisition of the property is part of their overall growth strategy and will expediate plans for an ongoing recruitment drive, bringing new employment to the busy market town.

The company has also commissioned the build of two new Warehouse facilities to complement the existing company owned warehouse as they continue to heavily invest in stock levels to meet consumer demand and reduce customer delivery times.

Dermot and James Donaghy

