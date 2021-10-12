Donaghy Bros win award at Innovative Electrical Retailing (IER) ceremony

For the last 29 years the IER Awards has been the leading event for the recognition of excellent in the electrical sector – honouring everything from exceptional products and business pioneers to high street heroes and customer services champions.

Donaghy Bros, which has showrooms in showrooms in Kilrea and Limavady, were thrilled to win the Consumer Electronics category.

Seamus Darragh who has been with the company for almost 30 years, said: “As stockists of all leading manufacturers including Sony, Samsung and LG we offer one of the best selection of Consumer Electronics in Northern Ireland so its great to have been chosen to win this award category. Whether the customer wants a smart 24” or a whopping 85” set we have a wide range of options to suit everyone including HD’s, Smart TVs, LEDs, OLEDs, LCD, QLEDs or NeoQLEDs.”

James Donaghy alongside members of the team in their premises in Kilrea

Seamus added that the knowledgeable staff at Donaghy Brothers are on hand to explain the key features of each item within their electronics division. They can also arrange an installation and repair service for electronics customers.

Donaghy Brothers were up against some strong competition with entries for the awards coming in from electrical retailers and manufactures across the United Kingdom.

James Donaghy, MD of Donaghy Bros, who attended the ceremony at The Park Plaza London Riverbank, explained: “It was fantastic to hear our name read out as a winner again this year amongst some great companies.

“We work very hard to be innovative and industry leading so it’s a great achievement to gain recognition for this and brilliant to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our team here at Donaghy Bros.”

James Donaghy, MD of Donaghy Bros, attended the ceremony at The Park Plaza London and is pictured holding the award alongside Paul Laville from T21 Group

James went on to add that it was great to see Industry events such as the IER Awards make a comeback in person after they hosted a virtual event in 2020 in light of the pandemic: “Events such as these are a great networking opportunity for the leading figures in the Electrical retailing industry and a great moral boost for staff. We are looking forward to entering and hopefully attending more awards events in the coming months.”

