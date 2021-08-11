Don’t miss the competition to find the next giant tourism business idea!

Tourism Challenge Fund

The competition is aimed at encouraging new experiences, services and attractions to start-up, expand or develop in the tourism and hospitality sector within the Borough.

As part of the initiative, entrepreneurs can pitch for up to a 75% grant to help test the feasibility of their new business idea.

If the idea has the potential to become a giant success, they will be able to apply for seed funding to make the idea become a reality and someone’s dream come true.

Highlighting the importance of helping and supporting local businesses as well as developing ideas which will boost the local economy, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb, said: “The tourism challenge fund forms part of the Council’s Covid-19 recovery plans and will hopefully give the entrepreneurs of our borough a helping hand in taking their business idea to the next stages.”

Urging local businesses and entrepreneurs to apply, Cllr Webb added: “With a sizeable grant available for their business, this is a fantastic initiative which will positively boost the Borough’s tourism offer.”

For information visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/tourismchallengefund. Applications close at 2pm on Friday, August 20.

