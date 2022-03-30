Double win for Mount Charles at the Facilities Management Awards

The Innovation in Technology & Systems Award – End Users and The FM Workspace Transformation Award was awarded to Mount Charles who has over 33 years’ experience in the delivery of vital facilities management services to a diverse range of customers.

The FM Awards programme recognises the excellent work carried out by Ireland’s facility and property management teams and companies and businesses from all over Ireland to collaborate and showcase their achievements.​

Gavin Annon, sales and marketing director of Mount Charles, said: “On behalf of the entire team, I am enormously proud to receive both The FM Workspace Transformation Award - In-house and the Innovation in Technology & Systems Award. These awards are a benchmark for excellence and recognise the successful implementation of our Technology Transformation Programme within an astounding 15-month timeframe, less than 50% of the time originally projected.

Collecting the FM Workspace Transformation Award from Les Sheridan is Mount Charles’ chief operations officer Jonathan Mallon and Gavin Annon sales and marketing director

“The introduction and upgrade of our internal and operational systems has contributed to the success, growth and profitability of the company bringing Mount Charles to the forefront of innovation, revitalising our service offering and enhancing reporting and oversight of our service performance.

“This has allowed us to provide a tailored dashboard for our customers, bespoke to their service, requirements, and the information that they want to see and has facilitated additional contract wins in NI and ROI, all whilst maintaining our family instilled values, core people focus and unique support service dynamics.”

Collecting the Innovation in Technology & Systems - End Users Award from David Norton is Mount Charles’ chief operations officer Jonathan Mallon and Gavin Annon, sales and marketing director

