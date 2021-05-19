Dungannon powder coating firm expands into new premises as part of a £1.2m capital investment

Metfinn’s Shane and Jerone Kelly are joined by Danny Hughes from Danske Bank

Metfinn is a locally owned and operated business that offers a range of metal finishing services such as powder coating, shot blasting and spray-painting services to commercial SME and corporate customers in Co Tyrone and across Northern Ireland and the EU.

Established by brothers Shane and Jerone Kelly in 2013, the business has grown quickly over the past six years and is forecasting further significant growth over the next two years.

In addition, Shane and Jerone Kelly have agreed to incorporate the successful and long-established business Cabragh Engineering Ltd under the management of Metfinn Ltd, with both companies working together and collaborating on future projects.

Cabragh Engineering has been manufacturing concrete, crushing, screening and recycling machinery for a global customer base since the 1980s.

Danske Bank is providing a mixture of funding to the businesses.

Shane Kelly, Managing Director of Metfinn Ltd said: “We are excited to incorporate Cabragh Enginneering’s operations alongside those of Metfinn as it marks the next step in the growth of both businesses.

“Demand for our services continues to increase and we are confident about the outlook for the next few years.“Danske Bank provided a strong banking platform and expertise of our sector alongside funding.

“We look forward to forging a long relationship as the business grows.”

Danny Hughes, Business Acquisition Manager at Danske Bank, continued: “As the economy opens up again following the Covid-19 lockdowns, we’re committed to helping Northern Ireland grow again and a key part of that is supporting ambitious businesses to action their growth plans.

“Metfinn is a fantastic local business that has grown significantly in a short space of time, gaining a good reputation for the high-quality work it does for its customers.

“We were pleased to be able to support Shane and Jerone with the next phase of their expansion plans.”

