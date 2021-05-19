DWF expands its Belfast team with nine new appointments

Kathleen Gillespie, Senior Associate, Felicity Cinnamon, Associate, Gemma MKeown, Solicitor, Tomás McLaughlin, Senior Associate, Mark Browne, Paralegal, Amy Hamilton, Solicitor, David Humphreys, Solicitor, Aine McGuinness, Senior Associate and Luke Thompson, Associate

This move is on top of eight new recruits who joined DWF’s Belfast office in November, taking the total employed in Belfast to over 100.

The investment in new talent is in direct response to increased demand for the integrated legal and business services being delivered locally by DWF, which operates in over 30 global locations.

Ken Rutherford, Executive Partner of DWF’s operation in Belfast said: “We are delighted to bolster our local team through the recruitment of these legal professionals. Increasingly we are working on cross-jurisdictional projects as part of a single global team and this presents great opportunities for our people, as well as offering more effective and efficient services for our clients. While our proposition clearly differentiates us from the market, we remain focused on the needs of our local client base and will continue to recruit, develop and nurture the best new talent to ensure excellence in service delivery.”

The news coincides with DWF’s inclusion in The Times Top 50 Employers for Women in recognition of the company’s efforts to make gender equality part of its business strategy and to bring it to life at all levels of the business. Work-life balance charity, Working Families, also recognises DWF as a Top 10 Employer for Working Families and the FT named DWF as Europe’s seventh most innovative law firm.

