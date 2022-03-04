DWF recruits 27 to Belfast team additional 25 positions planned for 2022

Amber Newell (insurance) solicitor, Ben Palmer (corporate) solicitor, John McCloskey (insurance) associate, James Griffiths (dispute resolution) director, Stephen Hill (insurance) solicitor, Olivia Cumming (dispute resolution) paralegal, Emma McCammon (real estate) trainee solicitor, Niall Cameron (real estate) paralegal. Middle: Rachael Linehan (Insurance) Solicitor, Sophie Hynds (Insurance) Solicitor, Louise Craig (insurance) associate, Emma Whiteside (insurance) trainee solicitor, Victoria Howson (real estate) senior associate. Front: Nicola McKane (real estate) associate, Jenna Weir, BD & marketing executive, Lauren Killen, BD & marketing executive, Paul Stelges (insurance) trainee solicitor, Orla Hanna (corporate services) director, Stiofan Doherty (corporate services) senior associate

The new positions, which range from trainee to director level, will supplement DWF’s key sector and practice area teams including insurance, employment, real estate, corporate, dispute resolution, construction and banking.

To support its expanding client base and workload, DWF also plans to recruit a further 25 new positions over the next six to eight months.

The business has grown steadily since entering the Northern Ireland market in 2015 and is now firmly established within DWF’s global network.

Its 100-strong Belfast team has extended its specialisms to a range of multinational businesses, insurers, high street retailers and supermarket chains operating in Northern Ireland.

Ken Rutherford, managing partner of DWF’s Belfast office, said: “I’m proud and delighted with the growth of our team. Our track record, together with our strong team culture continues to attract the top talent which is further good news for our clients.”

DWF has been recognised as a Top 30 Employer for Working Families and in The Times Top 50 Employers for Women for its efforts to work towards gender equality.

The Financial Times also regularly list DWF among the Most Innovative Law Firms in Europe.

“As a business we are committed to hybrid working in a post Covid world – creating opportunity, embracing diversity, and being innovative in the ways we operate,” Mr Rutherford continued.

“We have launched our global ESG strategy and will ensure its principles and new ways of working are embedded across our business as further proof of our commitment to our colleagues and their development.”

