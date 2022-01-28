Dyson debuts first innovative technolody at Victoria Square

Dyson at Belfast's Victoria Square

Located on the Lower Ground Mall of the extensive four-level scheme, close to the central atrium, Dyson has created a specially designed 200 sq. ft cube.

The in-mall space provides visitors with a curated and futuristic space to interact with innovative electrical household products from the world-famous bagless vacuum cleaners, air treatment, to fans and hair care.

This includes a demonstration zone and salon space to enable guests to experience the new Supersonicä hairdryer.

Dyson Experts are also on hand to offer technical advice.

A Dyson Expert commented on the launch: “We’re delighted to have launched this new space in the heart of Belfast. Victoria Square is the ideal destination to unveil our latest technologies.

“Visit to try out all Dyson technology in one place and find the right fit for you and your home, with our Dyson Experts on hand to answer any questions you may have.”

Highlighting Victoria Square as a ‘prime destination’, Russell Banham, UK head at Commerz Real, added: “Dyson is a brand recognised worldwide and this offer provides an immersive experience for our visitors alongside the extensive brands already within Victoria Square.

“The regional debut provides a real point of difference for consumers and highlights the appeal of Victoria Square as the prime destination in Belfast.”

Lambert Smith Hampton and Savills are joint agents for Victoria Square and Dyson dealt direct.

This news follows a number of signings last year including debuts for global outdoor and adventure travel specialists, Craghoppers and Ireland’s leading athleisure brand, Gym+Coffee, in addition to a £500,000 investment in the destination and the centre’s personal care facilities.

Home to over 80 UK and international retail brands, Victoria Square is managed by the Lambert Smith Hampton’s Belfast office.

An iconic landmark serves a catchment of almost one million people with a comparison goods spend potential of almost £900m, and is a key opportunity location in the UK. The centre attracts an annual footfall of around 11.5 million.

