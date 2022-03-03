EAE relocates to Titanic Quarter’s Channel Commercial Park

Marc Rossborough founder and CEO at EAE and James Eyre at Titanic Quarter

Established in 2008, EAE offers a specialised service, providing bespoke or predefined automation system design and integration of machinery and manufacturing systems, continuously innovating to develop and evolve with technology to stay ahead of the ever-changing manufacturing demands of today’s, and tomorrow’s world.

The new space at Channel Commercial Park will allow EAE the flexibility to grow its R&D capabilities to manufacture process production systems for the future.

Marc Rossborough, founder and CEO at EAE, said: “We’re delighted to open our facility at Channel Commercial Park. Titanic Quarter is renowned for being the epicentre of innovation and creativity in Northern Ireland, so we knew this was the ideal home for EAE.

“Our organisation has a growing team, attracting new talent from all disciplines of engineering, with the reward of working in an environment that is at the cutting edge of aerospace and the automotive industry; developing systems and integrations for the future.”

James Eyre, commercial director at Titanic Quarter Ltd, added: “NI is a global leader in aerospace and automotive technology with design and manufacturing capabilities built up over many years. EAE is a brilliant success story for Belfast, and we are delighted to facilitate the next stage in their growth in Titanic Quarter. EAE joins an established community of innovative businesses here in Channel Commercial Park and we wish them every success.”

