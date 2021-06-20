Earn and learn with Henderson Group

Glen Young, Talent Acquisition Specialist at Henderson Group is joined by Ceejay McMurty Large Format Operator at Henderson Print and Carl Johannesson, Head Chef at Henderson Kitchen

Offering the opportunity to earn, learn, gain recognised qualifications and develop careers with top-class teams, the Group has opened its successful Logistics apprenticeship scheme for a fourth year, alongside two new schemes for 2021.

Henderson Print will offer the opportunity to learn about production, packaging, storage and the Group’s large format print production, with the successful candidate working towards their GQA Level 2 in Print.

Henderson Kitchen, the new facility built was in 2019 to grow Henderson Wholesale’s own brand fresh food range, will also offer two fantastic roles from their facilities in Randalstown; Cook Apprentice and Food Production Apprentice. They will be working on The CHEF products with professional chef Carl Johannesson at the helm.

Henderson Group Talent Acquisition Specialist, Glen Young, says this is a crucial time for upskilling and reviving the local workforce.

Highlighting their achievement at being one of Northern Ireland’s largest employers, Glen continued; “Henderson Group is proud to employ over 4,400 people across Northern Ireland, and we are dedicated to providing growth through our workplace apprenticeships across our different companies.

“We have recently completed phase 3 of our Mallusk warehouse redevelopment and therefore are keen to grow our logistics team in line with the Group’s growth.

“Our successful candidates will receive first-class training in loading, picking, scheduling, health and safety, manual handling and so much more, all while working towards NVQ Level 2 in Warehousing and Storage.

“The Print and Kitchen apprenticeships are new for 2021 and are providing roles that are high in demand.

“The growth we have experienced for our fresh, own brand products throughout our network of retail stores requires even more cooks and food production specialists to be trained up to our high quality.

“Under chef Carl’s professional guidance, there is the opportunity to learn prep, cooking and portioning while working towards a NVQ Level 2 in Food Production and Cooking.

“The Food Production apprentice will learn how food production works, stock rotation, packaging, storage and more, all while working towards a NVQ Level 2 in Warehousing and Storage.”

In the past three years, 19 apprentices have been hired across Henderson Group companies, with a third of those becoming full time logistics operatives.

More information on the applications can be found on Henderson Group Careers, with all applications closing at the end of June.

