eComm Live 2021 announces its main sponsors

The leading conference for ecommerce in Ireland, eComm Live 2021, has announced its main sponsors for this year’s event.

IRP Commerce, an ecommerce platform tracking performance and sales, will be the headline sponsor at eComm Live, the only dedicated ecommerce conference in Northern Ireland.

The conference plans to return for its third year following a successful launch in 2019. eComm Live 2021, which plans to take place at the Assembly Buildings in Belfast and online on 22 & 23 September, subject to government restrictions.

Martin McAuley, managing director of Kaizen Brand Evolution, Kevin Traynor, founder and director of eComm Live and Grow Consultancy, Philip Macartney, chief commercial officer of IRP Commerce and Elaine Robin, payment consultant at Gr4vy

The two-day conference aims to provide insight and knowledge to those who have recently begun selling online, as well as established eCommerce businesses with global growth ambitions.

The event will offer resources for the number of businesses now selling online in Northern Ireland following the pandemic.

Kevin Traynor, founder of eComm Live and senior digital marketing professional, said: “Many businesses in Northern Ireland quickly adapted to an ecommerce model following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is estimated that up to 85,000 eCommerce businesses were launched in the UK alone during lockdown.

“Despite disruption to the economy last year, ecommerce is predicted to produce revenues of up to £80,675 million in the UK by the end of 2021.

“With these changing dynamics, it is now more important than ever to have a grasp on the workings of the industry.

“If you’re not selling online, it’s likely that your competitors are or will be in the near future.”

Highlighting the challenges of the pandemic, Kevin, continued: “The pandemic has been one of the most significant catalysts for change the UK economy has undergone, particularly for the UK retail sector.

“This is an opportunity for those bricks and mortar retailers to tap into a lucrative market.

“eComm Live will be looking at how the pandemic has affected retailers and how ecommerce could help SMEs expand their markets and compete on the international stage.”

For those attending in-person, contactless check-in will be set-up and attendees will be encouraged to continue social distancing measures throughout the duration of the conference.

Hand hygiene stations will be readily available and enhanced cleaning procedures in place to ensure the safety of the guests.

Delegates from last year’s event included representatives from Under Armour, The Telegraph, Nissan, Glanbia, Circle K, Clarks and PepsiCo.

Confirmed speakers include Eamonn Grant, Head of COE Central & Eastern Europe at Samsung Electronics, Cassandra Stevens, Global Head of Commerce at Publicis Commerce, Elaine Robin, Payment Consultant at Gr4vy, Chase Dimond, Partner at Structured & Boundless Labs and Philip Macartney, Chief Commercial Officer at IRP Commerce.

Chief commercial officer of IRP Commerce, lead sponsor of eComm Live, Philip Macartney, added: “The restrictions over the last number of months have meant businesses are crying out for an opportunity to reconnect with likeminded people and collaborate. Ecommerce is a fast-paced industry with huge international potential especially in a post-Brexit era and we are confident that eComm Live is the place to make deals happen.

“As a company we have always sought to work with the brave and ambitious, and we felt that now more than ever, it is important to continue this ethos and support eComm Live’s ambitious plans for this year’s event.

“We are delighted to renew our title sponsorship and work in partnership with its entire team to showcase the ecommerce industry and Belfast as a thriving city to live and work in.”

Early bird conference tickets are on sale now at www.ecomm.live.

