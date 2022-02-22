Economy Minister confirms Invest NI’s new review panel members

Gordon Lyons

Dame Rotha Johnston DBE and Ms Maureen O’Reilly will work with the panel chair, Sir Michael Lyons, to deliver an independent assessment of Invest NI’s efficiency and effectiveness, as well as its capacity to strategically align with the Department’s 10X Economic Vision.

The Minister, Gordon Lyons, said: “I am pleased to announce that Dame Rotha Johnston and Ms Maureen O’Reilly have been appointed to the panel to deliver the Independent Review of Invest NI.

“Dame Rotha and Ms O’Reilly bring with them extensive skills and an in-depth understanding of the NI economy. I have no doubt that these appointments will ensure the panel has the necessary expertise and experience to undertake a rigorous examination of Invest NI, in line with the review’s terms of reference.

“I wish the review panel every success and look forward to the publication of their report in September 2022.”

Sir Michael Lyons continued: “I am very pleased that Dame Rotha Johnston and Maureen O’Reilly have agreed to support me in undertaking the Independent Review of Invest NI. Collectively, these panel members bring a wealth of professional business experience and economic policy expertise. They will also offer an important local insight and a comprehensive understanding of Northern Ireland’s economic performance.

“I am committed to engaging widely and ensuring that all voices are heard. We will shortly be launching a public call for evidence to ensure that stakeholders from all sectors and regions of Northern Ireland have an opportunity to contribute to the review.”

Dame Rotha Johnston, added: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to contribute to this fundamental review of Invest NI and look forward to engaging with stakeholders from across Northern Ireland in the coming months.”

Maureen O’Reilly concluded: “This review represents an important opportunity to assess the performance and trajectory of Invest NI and I am very pleased to have been appointed to the panel.”

The Minister today made a statement to the Assembly about the review.

