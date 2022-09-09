Economy Minister: The Queen ‘helped to shine a light on our beautiful country’
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons has spoken of his sadness at the death of Her Majesty The Queen.
Minister Lyons said: “Like so many people across the world, it was with deep sadness that I learnt of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. She lived a life of selfless devotion and duty for all those she served so gracefully over such a long life.
“Through her many visits to Northern Ireland over the years she helped to shine a light on our beautiful country to a global audience.
“Through the Queen’s Awards for Excellence she was a champion for UK businesses in the areas of innovation, sustainable development, international trade, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.
Most Popular
-
1
Postal workers latest to take strike action over pay offer
-
2
Don’t hold off on home heating oil in hopes of price drops, expert urges Northern Ireland consumers
-
3
NI commercial property agency OKT promotes five to senior team
-
4
Survey reveals more NI drivers likely to purchase an electric vehicle than ever before
-
5
Economy Minister: The Queen ‘helped to shine a light on our beautiful country’
“I send my sincere condolences to His Majesty The King and the wider Royal Family as they mourn the loss of this great woman, the likes of whom we will never see again.”