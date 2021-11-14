Economy Minister visits Viberoptix full fibre training facility

Based in Coalisland, the Viberoptix Training Academy opened earlier this year and has already seen over 150 trainees pass through its doors, with 20 local students graduating into new full time employment. Under the guidance of experienced mentors, trainees are taught unique techniques involved inFusion Fibre Splicing and Openreach PIA, as well as receiving Health & Safety training and careers advice.

Naomhán McCrory, managing director at Viberoptix said: “Viberoptix was established little over 18 months ago, and we are delighted to host Minister Lyons today to show him just how far we’ve come in that short time.

“The increasing reliance on fast and effective broadband services has driven the demand for full fibre networks, resulting in massive growth of our business and our workforce. Recruiting skilled fibre engineers was a challenge and that’s why we designed the Viberoptix Training Academy, so we could produce skilled team members equipped to deliver this important utility for our communities more readily.”

Viberoptix managing director, Naomhán McCrory watches on as Economy Minister Gordon Lyons MLA takes part in a demonstration with PIA trainer, Darren Brown at the Viberoptix Training Academy in Coalisland

The Viberoptix team has grown to over 200 staff, with roles in construction, engineering, planning, project management and finance continuing to open every week.

Naomhán continued: “We wanted to maximise the opportunities provided by full fibre for everyone, and so the Viberoptix Training Academy is something we are very proud of and we look forward to welcoming more trainees in the months ahead and into the long term future.”

The growing full fibre industry in Northern Ireland is providing vast opportunities for local people to develop or change careers, as well as enhancing connectivity for rural parts of the region. Project Stratum, which will connect more than 76,000 premises in these areas to a full fibre network, has been a major contract for Viberoptix on behalf of Fibrus Networks Ltd and in partnership with Charles Brand.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons added: “Access to good broadband connectivity is now a necessity for businesses, homes and organisations. As a result of the funding under the DUP/Conservative Confidence and Supply deal, work to bring gigabit capable broadband infrastructure to rural and regional parts of Northern Ireland under Project Stratum is progressing steadily, and the project is on target to deliver infrastructure to 19,500 premises by the end of 2021. The need for skilled workers in this growing industry has never been greater, and I was pleased to have had the opportunity to visit Viberoptix and to see for myself just what it takes to turn a student into a fully qualified fibre broadband engineer.”

For more information on the work of Viberoptix or to learn more about the Training Academy, visit www.viberoptix.com

