Eight NI firms make Deloitte’s Fast 50 list

Pictured at Deloitte’s offices in Belfast are Jason Starbuck from Deloitte and Sean McAllister (with drone), the chief executive of innovative Ballymena-based cemetery software and mapping business PlotBox, which entered the Fast 50 ranking for the first time this year

The programme ranks the 50 fastest-growing technology companies on the island of Ireland based on revenue growth over the last four years, and this year marks 22 years of celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship in the indigenous technology sector.

Dublin company LetsGetChecked, which gives people the tools to manage their health from home by providing direct access to health insights, at-home diagnostics, virtual care, and pharmacy for a wide range of health conditions, took the top spot with a hugely impressive growth rate of 18,663% over the last four years.

The NI companies on the list were SciLeads, Foods Connected, Datactics, Totalmobile, Instil Software, AquaQ Analytics, PlotBox and Decision Time, with SciLeads and PlotBox making their first appearance in the ranking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Londonderry-based education software provider Learning Pool also received the programme’s Alumni Award, which acknowledges a company that has played a major role in the Fast 50 programme. Learning Pool has featured 10 times in the Fast 50 since the awards began.

Cumulatively, the 2021 Fast 50 winners generated approximately €1 billion in total annual revenues and employed over 16,000 people. The average revenue of companies featured in the ranking was approximately €19 million, while the average growth rate of the companies over the last four years was over 700%. The awards also saw a record number of new entrants this year, with 23 companies featuring for the first time.

This year’s ranking features companies from all four provinces. 30 companies are Leinster-based, 10 are from Munster, eight are from Ulster, and there are two representatives from Connacht.

Aisléan Nicholson, Deloitte Technology Fast 50 programme partner in Belfast, said: “Congratulations to all of the companies that ranked this year and in particular the eight from Northern Ireland. All of the companies who made the list this year have shown creativity, resilience, and commitment to driving progress in the local technology sector, which is crucial to the future of NI’s economy.”

“It is also encouraging to see so many new entrants to the ranking – with a strong cohort of younger companies, the future of the sector looks bright. We are thrilled to showcase their achievements and wish them continued success over the coming years.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.