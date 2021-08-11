Elemental becomes part of Servelec to drive digital social prescribing across UK and Ireland

Elemental Software, the fast-growing provider of social prescribing technology, has announced that it is to become part of Servelec, the leading supplier of digital care software across health, social care, education and youth services in the UK.

The acquisition of the Londonderry-headquartered company by Servelec will see Elemental Software continue to operate from its current base under its own well-established brand and leadership team as part of a larger business focused on connecting communities through digital care.

Established by former community development workers, Jennifer Neff and Leeann Monk-Ozgul, Elemental Software provides technology that connects people with the right support and services in their community to help address social issues they are facing and improve their wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GPs, Multi-Disciplinary Teams (MDTs), housing associations, social prescribing link workers, education, and community and voluntary sector organisations can use it to establish, scale and measure the effectiveness of social prescribing and population health management.

The company has seen demand for its solutions grow significantly in recent years and being part of Servelec provides the potential for the adoption of its social prescribing technology to be accelerated.

Jennifer Neff, CEO of Elemental Software, said: “This is really good news for Elemental and for social prescribing. Leeann and I founded Elemental with the goal of growing the adoption of social prescribing and helping embed it in health and social care as a way to halt avoidable health inequalities. Servelec shares a similar commitment to improving lives with technology and is strongly committed to accelerating Elemental’s growth to drive the uptake of social prescribing.

“Leeann and I are really excited about the opportunity that being part of Servelec provides for us to achieve much more than we could on our own. Working with our team at Elemental and our new colleagues at Servelec, we can’t wait to get going with maximising the potential that the coming together of these two fast growing businesses provides to really drive the successful adoption and implementation of social prescribing.”

Ian Crichton, CEO at Servelec, explained: “In keeping with our commitment to improve lives with technology that matters, we’ll be supporting Elemental Software to accelerate its plans for growth. With its focus on joining up community health and wellbeing and reducing health inequality, Elemental Software is clearly well-aligned with our aim of connecting communities through digital care.

“Together, through social prescribing, we have a huge opportunity to connect people with the community-based programmes, services and interventions that make a positive impact on their lives.”

Leeann Monk-Ozgul, co-founder of Elemental Software, added: “Bringing together our systems with Servelec’s will help us in our mission to achieve the best possible health outcomes for even more people. Interoperability in health and social care is extremely important to help ensure no one is left behind and to maximise the power of technology to support communities. We really look forward to integrating our systems with Servelec’s and being able to offer social prescribing through Servelec’s Rio and Mosaic products as a result.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.