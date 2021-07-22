Elemental is the only NI-based business to feature in the prestigious HealthTech 50 listing

Londonderry entrepreneurs Jennifer Neff and Leeann Monk-Ozgul

Elemental Software, the Londonderry-headquartered provider of digital social prescribing solutions, has been named one of the UK’s top health tech innovators.

The company, which employs over 30 people and counts health trusts, universities, housing associations, GP practices and other organsiations across the UK and Ireland as customers, features in the latest annual HealthTech 50, compiled by Business Cloud magazine.

The HealthTech 50 focuses on companies creating tech for personal and preventative healthcare, as well as GP practice management and messaging platforms.

The final ranking was decided by a combination of selections by an independent judging panel and a public vote on a 90-strong shortlist.

Coming in at number eight, Elemental is the only Northern Ireland-based business to feature in the prestigious HealthTech 50 listing.

This latest accolade follows Elemental being named a winner earlier this year in the Tech Nation Rising Stars which celebrates innovative, scaling tech companies across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Out of over 330 applicants, Elemental was one of only 10 winners.

Outlinging all their hardwork, dedication and commitment, Elemental Software CEO Jennifer Neff, said: “This really highlights all of the hard work, determination and passion that goes into Elemental.

“And it is recognition for all of our team, our partners and our customers.

“Our focus remains firmly on our primary mission, halting avoidable health inequalities, and as a result, we continue to see a dramatic increase in the adoption of Elemental right across the UK and Ireland.”

Founded by Londonderry entrepreneurs Jennifer Neff and Leeann Monk-Ozgul, Elemental Software provides the technical infrastructure and expertise for the social prescribing model of care to be established, grown and its impact measured.

Over the years Elemental has continued to grow its customer footprint throughout the past year during the pandemic increasing the size of its team by 66%, as more and more health care trusts, local councils, community and voluntary sector organisations, housing associations and prisons see the difference that Elemental can make to halting avoidable health inequalities in their communities.

