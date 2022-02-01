Employment Academies Roadshow returns to St George’s Market

St George's Market

Organised by Belfast City Council, it will provide an opportunity to find out about their bespoke academies which offer tailored training to help residents, who are currently not in work in the city or looking for a new career path, to secure employment.

The employment academies target a number of different sectors ranging from health and social care, transport, leisure, childcare and construction. New academies starting this year will also target the technology and fibre splicing industry and professional and business services sector.

Employers from these sectors will be in attendance at the roadshow on February 9 to discuss potential employment opportunities after taking part in the short, intensive training programmes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Employment and providing access to job opportunities is one of the key strands of Belfast City Council’s community plan, the Belfast Agenda.

Councillor Ryan Murphy, chair of the council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “The Council has made a substantial investment in employability and skills in the city. Working alongside key partners, we are offering those furthest from the labour market a fantastic opportunity to take the next step on the employment ladder, receiving expert training across many different sectors.

“This year, we have had almost 600 people through our academies and 75% have moved into employment, are still in training or are getting further support. I would appeal to residents who want to find out about the individual academies, to pop down to St George’s Market on Wednesday 9 February and speak to our delivery partners, for more information on the tailored training and potential job opportunities on offer, after completion of the academies.”

The Belfast Employment Academies Roadshow will take place from 11am to 1pm, visit https://www.belfastcity.gov.uk/Events/Belfast-Employment-Academies-Roadshow

For more information on the employment academies, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/employmentacademies

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.