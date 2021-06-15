Employment Law expert responds to latest Labour Market Report for NI

He said: “The latest LRA report shows that NI’s unemployment rate decreased by 0.6% between February and April 2021, giving an unemployment rate of 3.1% compared to a UK rate of 4.7%.

“In May 2021 there was a monthly increase of 0.7% in the number of employees receiving pay through HMRC PAYE. There was also a monthly increase of 0.5% in the NI employment rate which shows the proportion of people aged 16-64 in work. This potentially shows that the job losses of the last 12 months could be starting to be clawed back as the effects of lifting the lockdown are felt. The employment rate has increased to 69.8% from its previous position of 69.1%. But these increases are not yet statistically significant.

“The Report also stated that businesses reported that employee jobs increased over the quarter to March 2021. The quarterly increase of 0.3% was the first seen since December 2019. This increase was driven by increases in the services and manufacturing industry sectors. The increase in employment figures are however offset by an increasing number of redundancies. Proposed redundancies were 150 in May and currently 360 in the month to date with 280 redundancies confirmed in May. This takes the annual total to 5,920, the highest since 2001.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Employment Law expert, Andrew Lightburn, Director at the Belfast office of DWF

“There is much positivity that can be taken from the latest figures, although the increased employment rates combined with increasing redundancies would suggest that some sectors are doing better than others. It is also likely that the re-opening of the hospitality sector and subsequent recruitment (and much publicised ‘skills shortage’) is having a positive effect on the figures.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.