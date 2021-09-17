Energy Forum to hear from renowned serial entrepreneur, Norman Crowley

Attendees will hear from Norman Crowley, a renowned serial entrepreneur who started and sold three businesses for over three-quarters of a billion dollars before the age of 40. During an interview with Jamie Delargy, Norman will share how his fourth business, Crowley Carbon, is now a rapidly scaling global leader in energy and transport services. He will also discuss how, in 2019, he set up Ireland’s first car company in over forty years; AVA Electrifi. The company electrifies high-end, classic vehicles and has recently launched a new range which includes limited edition electric Defenders.

There will also be a unique opportunity to discover more about multinational tyre manufacturing company, Michelin. Tender & Sustainability Manager Edwin Farquhar will discuss how Michelin has evolved ‘beyond tyres’ through a sustainable approach which finds an optimal balance between people, profit and planet.

The September Energy Forum will conclude with a panel session featuring Wrightbus, Belfast City Council, NIE Networks and SONI.

Norman Crowley, the serial entrepreneur behind companies including Crowley Carbon and car company AVA Electrifi will share his insights at the NI Chamber and SONI Energy Forum on Wednesday, September 29

The event is free for NI Chamber members to attend and costs £50 for non-members. Pre- registration is essential at www.northernirelandchamber.com.

