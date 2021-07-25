Enhanced convenience at new Cathcart’s Centra Toome

Ryan and Ciara Cathcart, already owners to three Centra stores in Magherafelt and Ballymena have opened the doors to their fourth store in Toome.

The 3,500ft brand-new store, located on Roguery Road, is a welcome addition to the area supporting 35 jobs - combining high convenience with an expanded food-to-go and grocery offering.

Owner Ryan Cathcart said: “We are extremely proud to have opened the doors of our new Centra store here in Toome and build on the success we have had already with the Centra brand in our stores in Magherafelt and Ballymena. Our team are looking forward to welcoming customers instore and providing them with a one-stop shop for modern convenience.”

Trevor Magill, Managing Director of Musgrave NI along with owners Ciara and Ryan Cathcart

Offering a wide range of options for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the new store offers something for everyone. Amenities include an expanded food-to-go offering with hot and cold food deli counters, Frank and Honest Coffee, the largest on-the-go gourmet coffee brand on the island of Ireland and a Moo’d ice-cream counter offering a wide range of sweet treats. The extensive range can all be enjoyed at a large seating area, complete with Wi-Fi and USB charging ports.

The new store also features a Nicholls fuel forecourt along with an extensive parking area for 44 cars. Already making an impact in the local community, the store is sponsoring Cargain Camogie Club.

Trevor Magill, Managing Director for Musgrave in Northern Ireland, added: “At Musgrave, we have ambitious plans for the Centra network as we continue to grow our portfolio of stores across Northern Ireland, now above 100 stores. Cathcart’s Centra Toome is the latest example of this and I have no doubt customers will be impressed with what’s on offer. We are delighted to be working once again with Ryan and Ciara Cathcart and wish them and their wider team every success.”

