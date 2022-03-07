Enterprise Week to focus on positive outlook for year ahead

Alderman Graham Warke with Danielle McNally, business support officer, DCSDC and Spartacus co-founder Alastair Cameron at the launch of the annual Enterprise Week

This year there is a real sense of anticipation with a new hybrid format and the return of face to face as well as virtual events, following the recent easing of restrictions.

It’s been an immensely challenging time for the local economy over the past two years, and the 2022 event heralds a fresh start and the turning of the tide for local businesses as they return to more normal ways of working.

Looking ahead to next week, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, said: “I think we have all been eagerly waiting for a time when we can really begin to be hopeful for a complete recovery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The past few months have seen the easing of restrictions and in turn the confidence is gradually returning to both customers and businesses. Enterprise Week offers the perfect chance to refocus and re-establish connections between local businesses, and gives new enterprises a platform to showcase new products and services.

“There is a wealth of experience on tap for start-ups, and information on the latest innovations for any companies looking for new ways to enhance and improve their business. I want to acknowledge the work of Council’s Business Development team and all our partners in creating such a diverse programme, which taps into such a wide range of industries. It’s an exciting time to be in business and we’re all looking forward now to brighter days ahead.”

Delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council, the packed programme features a combination of in person and online workshops and information sessions, making it more accessible to everyone. It touches on a broad spectrum of priority areas for local business, including marketing, digital technology, and post-pandemic innovation and growth.

There will also be some fascinating insights into how businesses can avoid the issue of burn out, focus more on empowerment and how the principles of neuroscience can be utilised to unlock creativity. The events will also provide a fantastic opportunity to connect directly with experienced business professionals, and to share learnings and ideas with other local entrepreneurs.

Head of business with Council, Kevin O’Connor, explained: “We are really excited to be able to return to a face to face format this year. It augers well for the future and I hope to see lots of familiar faces, and plenty of new faces at this year’s event. 2022 already has a much more hopeful outlook and we are here to assist local businesses now ready to move forwards after such a long period of standing still.

“This programme aims to help enterprises at all stages build resilience and identify and implement the tools they need to adapt to changing demands and plan for a successful future.”

There are still a very limited number of places at some of the events.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.