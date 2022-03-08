Entrepreneur James Blake joins Virgin as startup mentor

Belfast entrepreneur James Blake

Each Virgin startup-funded company gets paired with a relevant expert mentor for six months of continuous mentoring support.

James (28) is a successful investor who owns and operates multiple six-figure enterprises. His firm, Vindicta Digital Marketing Agency, based in Lisburn, is a full-service digital agency that aspires to be the leading expert in a digitised world.

James said: “I am delighted to have been invited to be on the StartUp Mentor panel from Virgin. I will share my experiences in business and marketing knowledge with my matched startups. I will mentor innovative and ambitious talent within a similar industry to my own to give the mentees the most value possible, which is very exciting.

“I believe having a mentor is one of the most valuable things you can do when starting your journey as an entrepreneur, so I think this programme will be highly beneficial for the mentees. I look forward to meeting my matched startups and to hearing their new ideas.”

Every entrepreneur that receives a Virgin start-up loan is enrolled in the mentoring programme, entitling them to a year’s worth of mentoring support free of charge. Applications are currently open to receive the support.

Vindicta Digital Marketing Agency provides website development, social media marketing, SEO, and video/content marketing tactics. It has generated over £100 million in online income for its diverse customer base in the previous five years.

