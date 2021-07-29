Entrepreneurs to receive ‘on demand style’ business support

‘Rebel on Demand’, a free online business support service for budding entrepreneurs

Rebel on Demand, a support service for small businesses, is now available to everyone who is either running their own enterprise or thinking of starting up. The service contains scores of videos and articles, offering free and impartial advice on topics such as starting up without debt, making sales and increasing confidence and motivation. The on-demand platform also allows users to tailor their learning journey and record progress, and it offers ‘next step’ advice through automation.

It is the latest product from the Rebel Business School which, earlier this year, won a prestigious Queen’s Award for Promoting Opportunity.

Rebel Business School co-founder and CEO Simon Paine says it is designed for people with busy lives who want and expect everything to be a click away: “People are very busy and everyone expects services to be on demand 24/7. So business support needs to take lessons from the likes of Netflix. The difference is we don’t have a subscription fee and we never will.

“We know that Northern Ireland has had a hard 18 months due to the pandemic and there are a lot of big economic issues to work on. So we want to play a part, encouraging people to start up and helping them to grow.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes, added: “Council places great emphasis on its business support remit, and this has been heightened in response to the challenges posed by Covid-19. We have adapted our services to reflect ever changing circumstances and our business community has demonstrated a level of resilience that they should be very proud of.

“Recently, Council awarded the latest round of its Enterprise Fund to 15 young businesses, and I’m delighted that we are now adding to our repertoire of support opportunities by working with the Rebel Business School. It will offer a wealth of information, guidance and advice which our entrepreneurs will greatly benefit from. Across the Borough we have many examples of businesses from a range of sectors who have benefited from the Go for It programme delivered on behalf of Council by Enterprise Causeway and Roe Valley Enterprises, and this new offering will be in addition to this.”

If you’re interested in finding out more about Rebel on Demand go to https://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/work/go-for-it-programme/rebel-on-demand

