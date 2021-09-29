Envision celebrates 10 years of growth in global security solutions

High-tech Craigavon company, Envision Intelligent Solutions, is celebrating a decade of year-on-year growth in advanced security solutions that are now used around the world.

The company now employs 50 staff in Northern Ireland, England and the US and has expanded to include a wide range of products and services.

From award-winning wireless security visual asset protection system to advanced Remote Piloted Aerial Systems production, Envision has placed itself at the forefront of the cutting edge of the security industry.

Philip Murdock, who founded Envision 10 years ago, attributes its success to its ethos of continually developing innovative new products.

Envision managing director Philip, who has over 20 years experience in the security sector, said: “My aim from the beginning was to use ‘tomorrow’s security solutions today’ and this philosophy has driven everything we do.

“All of our innovative products and services pair netcentric technology solutions with personal service from a highly skilled team.

“Our philosophy has always been to listen to our customers and react to their needs.

“For us, the most exciting thing is being able to solve a problem for our clients, to make their businesses more competitive or to improve safety for their workers.”

Envision has now grown its workforce significantly and includes two additional directors, operations director Graeme McCandless and commercial director Amanda Campbell.

Outlining their decade of success, commercial director Amanda Campbell, continued: “Our people are the key to our success and are continually offered training and development so that we can evolve as a company.

“By focusing on our very clear mission, we plan continued growth for the next decade with the launch of several new, innovative products in the coming months.”

The business was founded in 2011 to provide remote security to its first client, Silverwood Property Developments.

Envision removed the static guarding system on site and installed cameras and remote barriers to manage security from a control room built at Envision’s current premises on location in Craigavon.

The company quickly grew and now provides remote security to major car dealerships across the UK, including Bells of Crossgar, Charles Hurst, Lookers and Isaac Agnew.

One of the key moments of growth was the development of its super high-tech Alarm Receiving Centre designed and built in Craigavon, Phillip explained: “By constantly upgrading our infrastructure, we were poised to move into the construction sector in 2018 and that lead to huge growth for us.

“By really understanding and listening to our customers, we were able to develop a contactless facial-recognition turnstile for building site staff during the pandemic.”

The company has also expanded into open-source intelligence services, Security FM services, drones as well as developing its own aircraft to provide aerial surveillance.

Praising the hardwork and dedication of all the staff over the years, operations director Graeme McCandless added: “As a company we started our journey by offering remote monitoring and CCTV installation to a single client 10 years ago.

“Now we are in multiple sectors, providing on site and cyber security, with a large staff team in three locations. We’ve worked hard to make sure that we are one step ahead through our knowledge and capability delivered by our dedicated staff teams.

“By doing this we’ve retained many of our original clients while also developing in new markets. Our dream of providing tomorrow’s security solutions today continues to be the driving force behind everything we do.”

