Envision wins Innovation of the Year for Covid-safe turnstile solution

Envision won the coveted Innovation Award for the development of a new turnstile product developed during the first lockdown aimed at keeping staff safe on building sites.

Now in its 22nd year, the Security & Fire Excellence Awards, supported by IFSEC and FIREX International, continues to highlight the very best people, projects and processes that the security and fire safety sectors have to offer.

The Envision Gateway turnstile is manufactured in Craigavon and is currently in use on sites in the UK and Ireland to allow access control to sites using Biometric Facial Recognition Terminals.

Commercial director Amanda Campbell, said: “We are delighted that the impact of the Gateway Turnstile on construction sites has been recognised in this UK-wide award. During the pandemic, our clients needed a bespoke security system in order to keep building site workers safe. Envision Gateway allowed construction companies to operate within government guidelines and offered peace of mind for staff working on sites during this time.”

This system not only records the time and date of an employee coming onto a construction site, but it also takes their temperature and alerts management if an employee has a high temperature. The security turnstile also incorporates a new cloud-based software system that links directly to the company’s payroll and HR systems.

Managing director Philip Murdock, added: “With so many head office staff working from home, this cloud-based solution offered a link from the site in real time. Our aim was to help keep everyone safe while ensuring smooth operations and overall profit maximisation.”

The system has also been able to help with contact tracing as the employee’s attendance at work is recorded through the time and attendance modules within the software.

